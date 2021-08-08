How to submit local briefs
Local briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. To submit a local brief, send it to: news@laramieboomerang.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Fridays for the following Sunday’s publication.
Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 350 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs may appear in other publications during the week.
Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length.
Glass recycling returns
Bring glass bottles and jars to the recycling area at the city of Laramie landfill. There is no fee and no need to sort the glass by color, but be sure to remove any lids, caps or corks.
Do not try recycling glass in a blue-lidded container. Glass in the single-stream recycling is treated as trash.
For more information, call 307-721-5279 or visit the website: www.cityoflaramie.org.
To find out how to recycle or dispose of other items in Laramie download the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling.”
Street closure for Scout Park project
Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, 22nd Street between E. Hancock Street and E. Binford Street will be closed to through traffic for the Scout Park Development Project.
The closure is to allow for the Scout Park restroom sewer connection. Local detours will be in place and local businesses and residential access will be provided. The work should be completed by August 13.
Questions can be directed to the city of Laramie, assistant city manager, 307-721-5304 or by email at: tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org.
Plein Air in the Parks registration is open
Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Cody Country Art League, Laramie Artists Project and the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
The annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations and offers cash prizes to top participants.
This year, for the first time, there will be two Plein Air in the Parks events in different locations — the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (Laramie), Aug. 26-29 and Buffalo Bill State Park (Cody) Sept. 9-12. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online for both events.
To register for the event at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, visit the website: https://pleinairintheparks-wtp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 20.
To register for the event at Buffalo Bill State Park, visit the website:
https://pleinairintheparks-bbsp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird registration is available through Sept. 3.
Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk-up registration will be $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15 and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5. Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show.
“State Parks continues to be a supportive and enthusiastic partner for this event,” said Rachel Clifton, assistant director of the Wyoming Arts Council. “Their excitement for the program has allowed us to expand it to two locations this year. We’re also grateful to our partners in both Laramie and Cody for helping make these events possible.”
The competitions will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while second- and third-place prizes go for $500 and $250, respectively. The public is invited to attend a reception on the Sunday of each event and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, a $250 cash award, and to purchase artwork produced during the event. Youth categories will be judged separately and also include cash awards.
For full rules and regulations, visit the website: wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air.