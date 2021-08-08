Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY, AUG. 2
• Tanya Medrando, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
• Jubelle Hebah, 37, Fort Washakie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, furnishing to minor.
• Paul Leone, 58, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Jose Lopez-Paez, 32, Iowa, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, interference.
• Jerry Mason, 44, Kansas, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• Thomas Soto, 23, Wisconsin, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy, intent to deliver.
• Francisco Taveras-Jimenez, 23, Wisconsin, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy, intent to deliver.
• Colby Russ, 37, Alabama, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
• Merrick Boyer, 29, California, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Alfonso Vincente-Calel, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Curtis Cole, 55, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Corene Potter, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• Miguel Ayak, 30, Mexico, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy.
• Joseph Schwind, 52, California, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, conspiracy.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 2
• 9:46 a.m., Howe Road, emergency.
• 9:50 a.m., 1200 block of Esterbrook, vandalism.
• 11:35 a.m., 420 E. Ivinson, emergency.
• 2:54 p.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire.
• 6:39 p.m., Fort Mackenzie Lane, theft.
• 7:54 p.m., Antelope Ridge Road, possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
• 1:34 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 12:52 p.m., Fetterman Road, emergency.
• 8:05 p.m., Highway 230, accident.
• 10:14 p.m., Antelope Avenue, emergency.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• 6:59 a.m., Howe Road, burglary/residence.
• 10:44 a.m., 1600 block of N. Third St., burglary/business.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• 7:12 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 6:27 a.m., Albany County area, burglary/vehicle.
• 11:25 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:18 p.m., 2500 block of N. Ninth St., burglary/business.
• 4:12 p.m., Jack Rabbit Road, trespassing.
• 4:21 p.m., Buford Road, trespassing.
• 9:38 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 2
• 1:57 a.m., 900 block of S. Third St., emergency.
• 5:26 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, accident.
• 7:27 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:47 a.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:43 p.m., 1300 block of N. Ninth St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:49 p.m., 500 block of S. Lincoln St., vandalism.
• 2:36 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:54 p.m., Interstate 80, grass/wildland fire.
• 4:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:07 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
• 10:13 a.m., 400 block of E. Steele St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:53 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., vandalism.
• 2:16 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., assault and battery.
• 3:51 p.m., 1000 block of E. Lyon St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 9:31 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:43 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• 6:46 a.m., 2100 block of N. 17th St., computer crime.
• 8:19 a.m., 1000 block of E. Harney St., animal bite.
• 8:55 a.m., 1400 block of E. Gibbon St., hit and run.
• 9:44 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.
• 10:12 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and Blackfoot St., traffic hazard.
• 12:20 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 1:15 p.m., 200 block of N. Second St., burglary/business.
• 2:08 p.m., 1500 W. Snowy Range St., theft.
• 4:41 p.m., intersection of Autumn Cir. and E. Symons St., disorderly conduct.
• 10:03 p.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• 2:40 a.m., 100 block of S. Fourth St., disorderly conduct.
• 9:22 a.m., 1300 block of S. 11th St., computer crime.
• 1:19 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Sheridan St., accident.
• 6:36 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., emergency.
• 7:09 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:35 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:36 p.m., 800 block of E. Harney St., burglary/residence.
• 12:46 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft.
• 11:25 p.m., 700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 6:49 p.m., intersection of E. Garfield St. and S. First St., hit and run.