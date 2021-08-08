Calendar-Boomerang

EPPSON CENTER UPDATE

The Eppson Center will remain closed for a second week with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is still in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.

MONDAY

SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.

HARVEST CHURCH is having its annual Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. It is a free event for children in preschool (must be potty-trained) through entering sixth grade. For more information or questions, email: frontoffice@weareharvest.com.

TUESDAY

PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.

ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Church, located at 402 Corhell Rd.

WEDNESDAY

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.

