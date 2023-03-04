CODY — As Anthony Kluesner became buried under the snow, he strained under its weight, unable to breathe, move or see.

“I’ve had avalanche training and stuff, and they give you a scenario to do in your head,” said Kluesner of Meeteetse. “I had a checklist in my head ... but honestly, I didn’t have time to go through all those steps because it happened so fast.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus