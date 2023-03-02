JACKSON — The 24-year-old Wisconsin man who died Feb. 23 southeast of Smoot was killed by an avalanche that broke loose above him and carried him into a creek below.

“His sled landed on top of him, 6-7 feet of debris piled in and he was facedown in the water,” said Frank Carus, director of the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, who investigated the fatality.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus