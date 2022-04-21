This map on the Wyoming Game and Fish website shows locations of reported cases of avian influenza in the state. In Southern Wyoming, Albany County has a cluster of cases classified as “high” by the agency.
A pair of turkey vultures found dead this week on the University of Wyoming main campus died of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The university reported Wednesday that state Game and Fish officials collected the birds and submitted them to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, which is approved to test for HPAI.
While this viral disease may be highly lethal to birds, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s assessment is that HPAI is not a human health concern at this time.
However, there have been rare human infections with this strain of bird flu overseas, according to a UW press release announcing the test results. People should exercise care and avoid contact with sick or dead wild birds and poultry.
Since being detected in the United States in January, the virus has spread to poultry in at least 29 states, affecting more than 28 million domestic birds and untold numbers of wild birds.
The WSVL first detected HPAI in Wyoming poultry in late March. Subsequently, HPAI has been diagnosed in various domestic and wild bird species across the state. Current information on HPAI in the U.S. may be found on the USDA-APHIS website.
People are advised to not pick up or handle any dead wild birds they may encounter and report clusters of dead wild birds to the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.
If you have domestic poultry or pet birds that are dying or ill, contact a veterinarian who can evaluate the birds to determine if they may be infected with HPAI and arrange to submit appropriate samples for testing.
You also may call the Wyoming Livestock Board at 307-777-8270 or 307-777-6440.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus, Gov. Mark Gordon gave the green light Monday to an emergency rule that states “all poultry events, including exhibitions, swaps, tours, sales and competitions, are prohibited.”
The Game and Fish Department maintains an up-to-date map of wild birds diagnosed with HPAI in Wyoming on the agency’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2p84hafp.