Calling all “go big or go home” winter enthusiasts, and get ready for goosebumps with “Oohs” and “Ahhs” at the impact and importance of our winter wildlands through a collection of short films.

The 18th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Laramie at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the historic Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, located at 710 E. Garfield St. All proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association (WWA).

