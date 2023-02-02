Calling all “go big or go home” winter enthusiasts, and get ready for goosebumps with “Oohs” and “Ahhs” at the impact and importance of our winter wildlands through a collection of short films.
The 18th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will show in Laramie at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the historic Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center, located at 710 E. Garfield St. All proceeds will benefit Wyoming Wilderness Association (WWA).
The Backcountry Film Festival is one of the association’s favorite events to host each year and it is excited to bring it back to Laramie again.
Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival film lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities.
Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.
Whether it’s adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, or ski culture — all can be found in this award-winning lineup.
Admission at no cost with a suggested donation of $10.
All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that help protect Wyoming public wildlands.
WWA is a local nonprofit with a mission to protect Wyoming public wildlands through advocacy, education and stewardship. WWA began in 1979 as a group of local wilderness advocates who helped pass the 1984 Wyoming Wilderness Act. As of 2022, WWA has 3,600 members and supporters whose voices give them the inspiration to continue their work for a wild Wyoming.