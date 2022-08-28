When the 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes in January, more than one-third of the House of Representatives will be brand new. The Senate will have five new members, two of whom came from the House.

But the degree to which the new faces bring an ideological shift remains to be seen — in part because of contested House races in the November general election.

