Barrasso, Cheney and Lummis mugs

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

BUFFALO — Uranium Energy Corp., which acquired the Christensen and Irigaray Ranch uranium mines in Johnson and Campbell counties in its acquisition of Uranium One Americas in December 2021, is slowly preparing to restart operations.

That’s according to Donna Wichers, vice president of Wyoming Operations for UEC.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus