Barber Lake, a popular lake on the eastern side of the Snowy Range, is now ready for use by recreationists after being filled with water by the USDA Forest Service and then stocked with catchable fish by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The USDA Forest Service has taken advantage of a high-water year to fill a popular lake on the eastern side of the Snowy Range.
Barber Lake is now ready for use by recreationists after being filled with water last week by the Forest Service and then stocked with catchable fish by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, according to a news release.
The Barber Lake area, on the Laramie Ranger District of the Medicine Bow National Forest, features a picnic area and a small body of water adjacent to Forest Road 351 (Barber Lake Road). The lake provides accessible fishing opportunities, and when water is available, it is stocked with trout.
Barber Lake Picnic Site is a day-use fee location. Cost is $5 per vehicle per day. An annual Forest day-use pass may also be used, or annual interagency day-use passes.
Barber Lake is about 35 miles west of Laramie on Wyoming Highway 130 (Snowy Range Scenic Byway), near the town of Centennial. The Centennial Visitor Center and two U.S. Forest Service campgrounds (Pine and Willow) are nearby, as well as the Corner Mountain nonmotorized trail system.
For more information on National Forest access or recreation opportunities, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300, or visit the website www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home and social media sites: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
For fishing information, contact the Laramie Regional Game and Fish Office at 307-745-4046 or visit its website wgfd.wyo.gov.