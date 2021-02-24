Now that just about all the entries are in for this year's Bark Madness, it will soon be time to dig into you wallets, pocketbooks and purses and get ready to vote for your favorite dogs.
HOW IT WORKS
For $1 you get 10 votes. Better still, you don’t even have to have an entry in the contest, because voting is open to everyone. You can also vote as many times as you wish. Remember, 10 votes for each $1.
Then, week by week, just as it's done in the NCAA March Madness, the Laramie Boomerang Times will tally votes, with the photos getting the lowest number of votes eliminated. This will go on until the end of March, when the three top vote-getters are announced. Those three will each receive gift baskets, trophies and the following:
First prize: $350 in products/services
Second prize: $200 in products/services
Third prize: $100 in products/services