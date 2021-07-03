Sherry Buchbinder received a phone call from a friend who worked at an emergency veterinary clinic in 2001. The clinic had just received a chocolate Labrador puppy that was very sick with canine parvovirus, an infectious and contagious virus, and it looked like he might have to get put down.
“Kim, my friend at the clinic, thought we could save the little guy. She said she knew that this puppy was meant to be my dog,” Buchbinder said.
For months, the rescue pup was nurtured back to life, and then gifted to her. Buchbinder named him Barker after a beloved neighbor. She explained that Barker was a rescue dog that literally rescued her in many ways. He introduced her to the ways in which a dog could help someone with a disability live a fuller, happier life.
“I was born with a deformity in both legs, so I’ve been in and out of wheelchairs my whole life. I was in a wheelchair at the time that I adopted Barker,” Buchbinder said.
In their early days together, she noticed Barker would do tasks, such as picking items up that she dropped. Then, at an event, her electric scooter got stuck in sand. She put the chair in neutral, and Barker pulled her out of the sand.
“From that point on, I referred to him as my doggy tow truck,” Buchbinder said with a laugh.
Service dog trainers at the event noticed Barker’s heroic rescue and asked her about his service training, which he did not officially have at the time. That conversation launched them on the path to service and therapy dog certification. Through the years, Barker took Buchbinder to places she could have never gone before because of her mobility issues. She even visited a gold mine, where he took her down and helped pull her back out.
LAUNCHING A FOUNDATION
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, Buchbinder and her friend, Dr. Kip Leland, joined forces to start their passion project, the Barker Dog Foundation. Their vision is to help educate people about the positive impact of service dogs and therapy teams, and to enhance human and canine bonds through education.
“The idea was mulling around for a while,” Leland said. “Sherry always wanted to honor Barker, who saved her life.”
Buchbinder and Leland officially filed their paperwork on June 9, 2020, and launched the 501©(3) organization. The Barker Dog Foundation’s stated mission is to provide an innovative learning platform and research-based educational atmosphere to foster strong human and canine bonds. It’s committed to enhancing working dog teams through research, education and advocacy. Thursday was the foundation’s official launch in the community with an inaugural event at Depot Park.
Originally from southern California, Buchbinder and the Barker Dog Foundation are brand new to the Laramie community. But Buchbinder has dreamed about moving to Laramie for decades after a family friend moved here.
“I fell in love with Laramie 30 years ago,” she said.
The pandemic, as well as launching the Barker Dog Foundation, finally gave her a reason and purpose for relocation to the community of her dreams.
SERVICE VS. THERAPY DOG
Buchbinder explained there is a distinct difference between a service dog and a therapy dog.
A service dog provides a unique service to someone with a disability. There are dogs that help people manage their diabetes, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder. These dogs function almost as a medically-assistive device, which is why people should not pet or touch someone’s service dog. They are there to do a specific job.
“You wouldn’t go up to someone and ask if you could touch their wheelchair or their oxygen tank,” Buchbinder explained.
On the other hand, a therapy dog provides love and comfort to anyone who needs or wants to visit with a friendly dog. Therapy dogs can assist mental health professionals, provide comfort to hospice patients and help in the recovery from crises and disasters.
At the Barker Dog Foundation’s inaugural event Thursday, the HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response team was there to distribute information about therapy dogs. The organization provides crisis-response comfort dog teams that support individuals and communities affected by crises and disasters, including first responders. It is a national organization that deploys wherever it is invited.
“We assist with a lot of natural disasters,” said Constance Howell, whose Labrador-golden retriever mix named Kelda is a therapy dog. She explained the organization is currently helping victims of the condo collapse in Florida. More locally, it was asked to help in the Boulder community following the 2021 mass shooting in a King Sooper’s supermarket.
“One of the best rewards you can ever get is putting a smile on a stranger’s face because you walked in with that therapy dog,” Buchbinder said. “I’ve seen miracles happen with dogs.”
MORE INFORMATION
For more information, or to welcome the Barker Dog Foundation to Laramie, the organization can be reached by phone at 307-219-2334, or via email at: info@barkerdogfoundation.org. It will also be participating in WyoGives Day on July 14, which is a 24-hour day of online giving to local nonprofits.