United States Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., visited Slade Elementary School Wednesday to personally congratulate students, faculty and staff for their 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program achievements. Out of 367 schools nationwide, Slade Elementary and Poder Academy in Cheyenne were the only two Wyoming schools to receive this high honor.
Heather Moro, principal at Slade and President of the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, said the award represents over a decade of implementing sustainable change.
Moro also said the “Believe to achieve” motto adopted by the school played a big role in her and her staff’s united vision to improve the student’s learning environment.
Before taking questions from students, Barrasso reminded them of the importance of education and seizing the opportunity to further learn and grow. He also encouraged students to believe in themselves and be proud of their accomplishments.
“In the year of a coronavirus pandemic, Slade Elementary was the best of the best,” Barrasso said.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
Moro decided fourth and fifth grade students were the most equipped to pose knowledgeable questions to Barrasso but provided a Zoom meeting for all students and faculty to join in the assembly.
Many students excitedly sat in their seats, energetically waving to either friends or teachers. But others, like Cydney Turk, were nervous as they practiced reading note cards or printouts of questions they wanted to ask the senator.
“I’m nervous … I’m famously nervous,” Turk said.
She asked Barrasso what presidents he has worked with in the past and what was most interesting about them. Without hesitation, Barrasso said he had worked with former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barrack Obama and Donald Trump; and now with President Joe Biden.
“They each have different strengths, and they each have different abilities,” Barrasso responded.
A student named Isabel, fourth grade, asked Barrasso what has been the proudest moment thus far in his career in Congress. Barrasso provided a brief story about his time in the Wyoming senate and his involvement in the creation of the Hathaway Scholarship — a unique Wyoming scholarship incentive for students to prepare for and pursue pose-secondary education within the state.
He explained his desire to do more for Wyomingites and meaningfully invest the money since, at the time, the state treasury was booming from energy resource revenue.
Barrasso also used this moment to teach the students the value of perseverance and said during the amendment process, the program failed. Again, he recited the Slade motto, and said he and four others persisted in their efforts to make higher-education accessible and affordable to all Wyoming students.
“We believed it was the best idea,” Barrasso said.
Several other students asked Barrasso questions regarding his work in Washington and his representation of Wyoming. Barrasso answered each inquiry swiftly, focusing nearly all his responses on education and perseverance.
“[I] want to make sure students have every opportunity to continue … to learn and grow,” Barrasso said.
He added programs like the Blue Ribbon Schools program and the Hathaway Scholarship are in place so students can reach their full potential.
NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON
The program recognizes public and private K-12 schools based on their overall academic excellence and progress toward closing the gap among student subgroups, according to the U.S. Department of Education.