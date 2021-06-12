The need for new machinery has led to a major change for Laramie’s Basecamp.
The downtown Laramie business owns nearly 1,000 pairs of skis, and due to poor snow conditions last winter, they were all being destroyed from usage.
Basecamp owner Rebecca Walsh knew she needed a stone grinding machine to keep the skis in top condition, but the problem is that the machines are large and need both water and electricity sources to run properly. It was just too much for the downtown shop to handle.
“We found this warehouse on the south side of town, and as we started to move our equipment over here for repairs, it just made sense to do all of our rentals from this location as well,” Walsh said. “It has more parking. People can drive up to the location and get their large equipment. It just worked out perfectly.”
Basecamp South is located at 1404 Skyline Rd. and Walsh and the staff celebrated its grand opening in late May. Its hours are 8-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.
Since Basecamp South is located in a former warehouse, Walsh made the decision to make it the spot for the business’ rentals, which includes inflatable kayaks, paddleboards, tents, skis and more.
The building’s large parking lot makes it a much more ideal location for picking up and dropping off rentals, and the new location will be the meeting area for guided trips, outdoor education opportunities and will serve as a training center for the Basecamp Ski Club.
The south location will also offer high-quality used outdoor clothing and gear and ski-tuning services including stone grinding. Equipment and other rentals can be done through Basecamp’s online scheduling service.
Walsh reassured Basecamp customers that the downtown shop isn’t closing, but will just be strictly retail now, allowing for more clothing and gear sales. The downtown location is now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and Walsh noted that these will be the permanent hours for the store following the COVID pandemic.
She added that customers have been giving great feedback about the new location, but always encouraged people to let staff know when they’re doing well or need to improve.
“One of the biggest complaints we got at the downtown location was that parking was inconvenient when trying to rent large equipment, so listening to our customers is really what prompted the new location,” Walsh said.