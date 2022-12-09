Kristin Rogers-COVID

Lincoln Rogers gives his mom, Kristin Rogers, a low-five after getting a math problem right on his homework on Nov. 15, 2022, at the Rogers’ home. In addition to being a mom of four, Rogers is also studying to become a nurse.

BUFFALO — When Steve Rogers was hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, his wife, Kristin, was by his side in Billings for most of the 63 days.

Steve has since mostly recovered but still struggles to breathe, so he’s unable to work. Kristin, previously a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled their four kids and helped Steve run their business that has since been liquidated, knew she would have to get a job. At the Billings Clinic, for more than two months, she watched the nurses care for her husband’s medical needs and offer her emotional support.

