Coffey Engineering and Survey and the Spine and Injury Clinic of Laramie have been named 2021 BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners by the Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming. A third Wyoming business, Cheyenne-based Federal Credit Union, was also a recipient.
While a celebration was held virtually April 22, the presentation of awards to Coffey Engineering was made in person on Monday; and on Tuesday to Spine and Injury.
In addition to Coffey Engineering and Spine and Injury being recognized, an intern, Kate Coleman, who served at each business, was also recognized.
“The intern spends four months with each business,” Jennifer Hahnke said; she is the internship manager with the BBB. One of those interns was Kate Coleman, who is a senior at the University of Wyoming majoring in Humans Resources Management with an emphasis in business ethics. She became interested in the topic after having taken a course her sophomore year.
“I’ve always been interested in ethics and business ethics,” Coleman said. She added her involvement with the BBB followed a career fair she attended, where she first met Hahnke. The BBB program on ethics piqued her interest and she decided to apply for its intern program. Among the requirements was having to write a paper with each application.
“She wrote a paper off of BBB trust principals. Kate just did an amazing job on both applications,” said Hahnke.
AWARDS PRESENTATION
COFFEY ENGINEERING AND SURVEYING
At the top of the ceremony, Jami Jonckowski-Wiens spoke of the purpose of the Torch award to the team at Coffey Engineering and Surveying. The award itself is the most prestigious one BBB presents.
It is a year-long process that gets underway shortly after the previous year’s awards are distributed.
“A company either gets nominated, or it can self-nominate,” Jonckowski-Wiens said. After that, a company will be vetted and an independent panel of judges will make the final determination whether a business (or nonprofit) qualifies.
Being a Torch recipient came as a surprise to Dave Coffey he admitted to his staff of nearly 30, gathered and packed into the company’s conference room.
“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Coffey said. “The process shows me how good a company we are.”
In further remarks he exhorted everyone in the room to be proud yet humble by this recognition.
Coffey took up the reins of the family business following the death of his father Joel in 2004; the company originally was founded 1951. At the time he knew he was going to need help to learn both the business and the leadership side of running the firm (according to the flyer distributed at the award ceremony).
The flyer went on to state that Coffey turned to “The Code of the West,” a set of 10 ethical principles written by Jim Owens, founder of the Cowboy Ethics movement and author of a book by that name.
Coffey Engineering and Surveying employees approximately 30 people.
SPINE AND INJURY CLINIC OF LARAMIE
The honor of making the opening remarks at the Spine and Injury Clinic of Laramie fell to Hahnke, who marveled at the resiliency of the clinic as it transitioned during the pandemic.
“What was so compelling to me was the job sharing,” she said. “What you needed to do, you really came through. I’m just super, super proud of you.”
Being a Torch recipient is a difficult one, Joncowski-Wiens said as she took over the presentation.
“This award is not easy to achieve,” she said as she presented the award to Kelly Milam, practice manager. Her husband Dylan and brother-in-law David are the co-owners. Both also are chiropractors.
Asked to speak, David Milam attributed the honor to others.
“The only reason we’re recognized is because of each and every one of you,” he said to the staff. It means a lot,” David Milam said. “Everybody rose to the occasion and did what needed to do.”
Kelly Milam later explained that when the pandemic took hold, Spine and Injury Clinic didn’t layoff or furlough any of its staff.
“We kept everybody on,” she said. One of the ways achieving that was through cross-training as many as possible. “We also closed our door to day-to-day basis, to keep our patients safe.”
This worked out well, according to Dylan Milam. He explained that the adjacent business next door in the same building, Altitude Fitness, is also a business they own.
“When gyms were forced to close, this worked out for our patients, as many of them are in rehab,” he said.
ABOUT THE TORCH AWARD
There are six trust principles, according to the BBB’s Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and Wyoming, businesses and nonprofits:
• Transformation at the top: Leadership commitment to ethical practices
• Reinforce and build: communication of ethical practices
• Unite the team: organizational commitment to ethical practice
• Steer performance: organizational commitment to performance management practices
• Treasure people: organizational commitment to ethical humans resource practices
• !Enthusiastically reinvest: organizational commitment to the community
