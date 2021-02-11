Because the cost of continuing education is a concern for many Laramie households, The Albany County Democrats organization is 2018 established a yearly scholarship in which an amount of $1,000 is awarded to be used exclusively for expenses at either a college/university, or trade school.
This is the third year the scholarship will be awarded in Albany County. The scholarship was conceived in 2018 after the March for Our Lives protest by Lindsay Stoffers, Precinct Committeewoman for HD 45-2. Stoffers was inspired by the student-led demonstration in support of gun control legislation.
As an educator and mental health counselor for Albany County School District, Stoffers recognized the immense influence that empowered youth have. She believed (and believes) they deserve to be present at decision making tables.
“They are the ones that inherit the future,” she stated in an email. Not wanting to take away that voice, but rather empower that voice, Stoffers set forth to establish a scholarship to back innovative ways of thinking.
She presented the “Be the Change” scholarship to the Albany County Democrats Central Committee and started fundraising to obtain money for the fund that year. The first year of the scholarship was entirely funded by a bake sale at Freedom Has a Birthday.
Locals jumped in and offered to bring homemade baked good to support the goal. They sold for $1 a piece and at the end of the day, there was enough funding for the first $1000 scholarship.
Since then, the scholarship has a formal committee and works each year to maintain funding to continue to provide this scholarship to Albany County seniors. The scholarship exists due to donations from the community and fundraising events throughout the year.
THE FIRST RECIPIENT
The first recipient was in 2019. A Laramie High School senior, and first-generation college student, Sonrisa Gonzales who, even today is involved in numerous community projects and personal volunteer efforts and has served as an election judge.
“She (Sonrisa) has been active in Wyoming Girl’s State, and also participated in many community service opportunities like volunteering at Interfaith Good Samaritan, Hydrate the Helpers, and the Laramie Soup Kitchen,” said Laramie High School English instructor Nichol Bondurant. “[s]he is deserving of this scholarship to help her reach her aspirations, because as much as she will benefit from furthering her education at Laramie County Community College, LCCC will also benefit from her focus, amiable nature, drive, intelligence, and strength of character.”
Her application demonstrated exceptional strength of character and clear evidence that she is living out American values to improve her community She is studying to become a sonogram technician.
“I want to be someone that patients can trust and be someone that can be a source of light and compassion, no matter the circumstances they are under,” Gonzales said at the time she was awarded her scholarship.
She also shared why this scholarship was particularly important to her.
“I am the first in my immediate family to go to college. My younger brother is looking up to me, and I want to set a good example for him,” she said. “When you live in a Latino family, it’s not just your siblings that look to you to set a good example. Your cousins, family, friends, and more see what you are doing as well. I understand that while I am the first in my family to go to college, I also have an added responsibility that I shouldn’t be the last.”
HOW FUNDING IS ARRANGED
Being this will be the third year of the scholarship, the total amount awarded will come to $3,000.
As earlier stated, the money to fund the scholarship comes from fundraisers, chief among those events being the bake sale at “Freedom Has a Birthday.”
“However, when the pandemic hit in March 2020, and Freedom Has a Birthday was cancelled in July, the committee got creative and started a fundraiser campaign called, ‘Nominate a Change Maker,” said Stoffers. She added that last year, residents could make a certain donation to have a “Be The Change, Change Maker” yard sign put in someone’s yard for one week.
“After the week expired, the person that was nominated could make another donation and nominate a new change maker, keeping the yard signs moving, spreading messages of joy in our community (during a hard time), and also help fund the scholarship,” Stoffers stated. “It was really an exciting project and one nice thing from COVID-19 is that we plan to continue this fundraising project in the upcoming years as well.”
TO APPLY
Potential candidates have to be someone who is graduating from high school in the application year and plans to further continue his or her further education in either a college/university or trade school setting.
Candidates are those currently attending Laramie High School, Whiting High School or Rock River High School; they can also be attending an equivalent home schooling program or other certified method of education.
The scholarship is open to all and applicants need not be affiliated with any political party.
To learn more, go to: BeTheChange.AlbanyCoDems@gmail.com
CARE TO DONATE?
If you would like to donate to this scholarship, please contact: BeTheChange.AlbanyCoDems@gmail.com
ABOUT THE ALBANY COUNTY DEMOCRATS
Albany County Democrats meet the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are being held virtually at this time.
More information can be found at: AlbanyCountyWyoDems.org