Wyoming has a lot of big fish.
That’s one conclusion to the high number of anglers garnering the Master Angler award. The other option is that Wyoming has a lot of really good anglers who are especially adept at catching big fish. Most likely, it’s a combination of the two. with big fish and skillful anglers.
Sara DiRienzo, public information officer with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said the Master Angler award program has been quite popular since its initiation in June 2019.
“We have the Cutt-Slam challenge involving catching the four cutthroat trout species,” DiRienzo said. “The Master Angler award offers a challenge for catching other Wyoming game species, in addition to trout.”
To garner a Master Angler award, a resident or nonresident angler must catch a fish that measures within the upper 5% of size for that species, based on WGFD data. For example, to earn the award for landing a crappie, the fish must measure at least 12 inches. To get the award for a tiger muskie, the fish must measure at least 38 inches. The total length is measured from the snout to the tip of the pinched tail, and the minimum qualifying sizes for each species of game fish are listed on the WGFD website.
Once landed, the angler photographs his or her catch, preferably with some item in the photo to indicate size. The photograph and details of the location are submitted to the WGFD through its website.
In addition to bragging rights, the angler is awarded a decal sticker for that specific species. Anglers are limited to one Master Angler entry per species per calendar year.
According to DeRienzo, to date there are 2,446 Master Anglers who landed one of the 20 game fish species in Wyoming.
But the challenge doesn’t end there. Catch any five species to garner the Trophy Angler award, which is a special challenge coin. To date, there are 95 Trophy Anglers.
Then there is the top level: the Ultimate Angler award for those catching 10 different species of master angler size fish. The award is a special plaque to honor the achievement. So far, 10 anglers have earned this impressive award.
“The Master Angler award is open to all anglers, be they age 4 or 40,” DiRienzo said. “Everyone competes with the best of them.”
Since the program kicked off in 2019, WGFD biologists have utilized the data collected to gain insights on which waters are producing more big fish.
“We knew there were big fish in a lot of places,” DiRienzo said. “What was surprising was the high number of big fish being caught right away when the program started.”
For those shooting for the Trophy or Ultimate angler awards, the catches have no time limits, so the fish can be caught in multiple years. Regardless, catching that many different species can entice anglers to visit new areas in an attempt to land a fish species they’ve never caught before.
While landing a rainbow trout or walleye is pretty standard for most Wyoming anglers, catching a tiger muskie, splake, or tiger trout is less common. To do so takes some planning to find out where the species can be found and what bait or fishing technique is needed.
The WGFD website has an aid for finding where specific species can be found. Click on the “Places to fish and boat in Wyoming” tab on the agency website, and then the WGFD Fishing Guide tool.
The website also lists award winners and where they made their catch. Top waters in the Laramie region for catching Master Angler sized fish include Hawk Springs, Lake Hattie, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3, Upper North Crow, Twin Buttes and Diamond Lake.
While the open water fishing season is going strong, anglers are urged to use caution as the summer progresses and water flows ease as water temperatures go up. Landing any fish when they are already stressed due to warming waters can be too much for the fish. If the plan is to catch and release, limit fishing to early and late in the day, when conditions are cooler. When making a catch in the heat of the day, it’s best to keep it for dinner, since the fish likely won’t survive after being released.
Other than heat and low water concerns, it’s a great time of year to test your angling skills – and see if you, too, can become a Master Angler.