University of Wyoming-winter

The University of Wyoming campus was cold and quiet on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as students headed home for winter break.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

University of Wyoming trustees discussed Thursday whether a strategic plan that has been in the works for more than a year adequately represents the entire state of Wyoming.

Titled “Forward for Wyoming: Honoring our Heritage & Creating our Future,” the strategic plan does not have an end date, but is intended for 2023 and beyond, according to UW President Ed Seidel. The mission statement reads as follows: “As Wyoming’s university, we unlock the extraordinary in every person through education, research, innovation, engagement, and service.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

