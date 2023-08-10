Search and Rescue

Fremont County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer rescue organization that finds, rescues and recovers people in the mountains and in town.

 Fremont County Search and Rescue/courtesy

LANDER — Lander Search and Rescue has had a busy summer; since July 4, its had five calls, which for Lander is fairly high.

Two of the calls even came on the same day — although far enough apart that the first had been resolved before the second came in. The nature of these calls ranged from the truly life-threatening to a broken toe.

