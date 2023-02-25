WyoTech is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.
WyoTech, an automotive, diesel, and collision trade school in Laramie, is seeking nominees for its newly established WyoTech Hall of Fame.
The WyoTech Hall of Fame will feature inductees who have significantly impacted their fields, including successful business owners, industry innovators, and standout technicians, according to a news release from the technical school.
Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a ceremony at the WyoTech Laramie campus on June 2 and will continue into June 3 in conjunction with the school’s annual car show.
Candidates can be nominated at: WyoTech.edu/HOF. March 1 is the deadline for submitting entries.
“WyoTech has a rich history of graduates that have impacted not only the automotive industry but the lives of millions of people. We at WyoTech are thrilled to be able to recognize WyoTech graduates from all over the nation this June for their accomplishments and success,” WyoTech President Jim Mathis said.
Six members will be inducted into the first hall of fame class, whose names will be announced in April. Inductees will be chosen by a committee of academics, staff and administration, Ashley Chitwood, vice president of marketing for WyoTech, explained.
More than 120 nominations have already been submitted, Chitwood said.
“It’s amazing. We didn’t even send an email out, because that was our plan. We just launched it on social media, so we have our work cut out for us, to look at all of those,” Chitwood said.
To be eligible for the WyoTech Hall of Fame, nominees must be a graduate of any WyoTech campus. Since the 1960s, Chitwood said, there have been 10 campuses across the U.S. with the WyoTech name. Laramie is the only campus active today.
Nominees must be established in their career, with at least five years of work post-graduation.
Nominations will be kept on a rolling basis, Chitwood said. This means that late nominations, as well as individuals not selected for this year, will be considered in subsequent years.
In making their selections for the inaugural hall of fame inductees, she said, WyoTech hopes to shine a light on some of the unsung heroes who have made an impact on their communities since graduation.
“We are looking at was that person nominated more than once,” Chitwood said. “So we have a handful of nominees who were nominated by multiple people, so that is part of the score.
“They have to have been in the career for at least five years, in the industry. It doesn’t matter if they are business owners, inventors, shop owners, a part maker; anyone who took their skills from their training at WyoTech and are doing great things.”
Inductees will have made a personal impact, she said.
“They may have the only automotive shop in a town in Nebraska, keeping automobiles going; or someone who spent the last 10 years of their life keeping farm equipment going in Kansas, and that’s their business. Those are the things that, they’re making a big impact with what they’re doing,” Chitwood said.
She added that the new members of the hall of fame will be offered a chance to share their experiences with current students as guest teachers or as a graduation speaker. Their careers show what the choice of training in the trades can do.
“These people who are being nominated, they went into the trades and they are making great careers for themselves. It’s not just about finances, they’re doing something they love, making money and providing a lifestyle for themselves and their families that excite them. They get to live their passion every day because they chose that path,” Chitwood said.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.