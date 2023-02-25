WyoTech sign

WyoTech is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

 Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang

WyoTech, an automotive, diesel, and collision trade school in Laramie, is seeking nominees for its newly established WyoTech Hall of Fame.

The WyoTech Hall of Fame will feature inductees who have significantly impacted their fields, including successful business owners, industry innovators, and standout technicians, according to a news release from the technical school.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus