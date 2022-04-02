Going slow on a bicycle is easy enough, but going super slow takes practice. Those who excel at this can be seen at stoplights trying to stay upright without putting a foot down before the light turns green.
If this is one of your talents, you just might have a chance for a special prize at this year’s Laramie BikeNet membership gathering. Rico Vercoe, president of the organization, said a race to see just who can go the slowest is one of the events for the bicycle Olympics planned with this year’s annual member meeting and celebration.
Other events in the Olympics include an obstacle course, a jump and a couple surprise events.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Vercoe said. “We’ll have something to challenge those on any type of bike, and for all ages and abilities.”
The event, set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, kicks off with a gear swap. Amanda Harper, BikeNet vice president, said the swap is a chance to sell bikes, bike parts and clothing.
“It was very popular when we held the swap two years ago,” she said. “We weren’t able to gather for two years, but now we’re back with this event and celebration.”
Those wanting to sell gear are urged to sign up for a table ahead of time. Cost is $10 for a full table, $5 for a half table and $5 per bike.
“If you’re looking to gear up for the season or hoping to unload some parts or a bike you no longer need, this is a great opportunity,” Harper said.
Laramie BikeNet has been around a long time and promotes all types of cycling in the community, be it road cycling, commuting or mountain biking. It sponsors and directs youth mountain biking opportunities and is in the process of developing a mountain bike path at Laramie Middle School.
Those attending the gathering need not be a member of the organization, but it is encouraged. Annual BikeNet membership rates are $30 for families, $20 for individuals and $15 for students. In addition to supporting BikeNet activities, members receive discounts at Laramie bike shops and on BikeNet-sponsored events.
After the bicycle Olympics, there also will be a game of bicycle polo. It’s similar to regular polo, but participants use bicycles rather than horses. They wield mallets and whack at a soccer ball to make goals.
“It’s a lot of fun and can be done with pretty much any type of bike,” Harper said. “We welcome all comers to take part.”
The event will be held at the Lincoln Community Center starting with swap at noon and the sale from 1-3 p.m. A presentation on this year’s BikeNet highlights runs from 3:30-4:30, and then the bicycle Olympics and polo are from 4:30-5:30 p.m.