Coverse county oil and gas

A rig drills a well for oil and natural gas on a patch of land in Converse County in 2020.

 Cooper McKim/Wyoming Public Radio File

Casper Star-Tribune

Amid reports that a billion-barrel oil reserve had been discovered in central Wyoming, the company behind the find was quick to explain that it has not, in fact, doubled the known volume of recoverable oil in the state.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus