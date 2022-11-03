Big Horn Mountains

A rainbow is reflected off the surface of Sibley Lake after a brief rain on July 15, 2017, in the Big Horn Mountains near Dayton. Rainbows caused by sunlight always form directly opposite of the sun. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

The U.S. Forest Service has tentatively agreed to drop a Bighorn National Forest plan to kill native plants like sagebrush and larkspur as the agency battles invasive weeds on the sprawling federal reserve in north-central Wyoming.

Following a hearing with five groups that objected to the plan, Forest Service Deputy Regional Forester Jacque Buchanan told them native plants would no longer be targeted.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

