Putting radio-collars on bighorn sheep, or any wildlife species, is no easy task.
For big game there are traps baited with apple mash or alfalfa to lure the animals in, or maybe a biologist uses a tranquillizer dart gun to temporarily disable an animal. The success rate of both methods varies widely. Another technique that is pricey, but efficient, is to use a net gun fired from a helicopter.
This is the method recently used on two bighorn sheep herds in southeast Wyoming.
Martin Hicks, wildlife management coordinator for the Laramie Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said the use of the net gun and helicopter resulted in collaring 10 sheep in each of the two herds.
“At each site we had the collars on in a half day,” Hicks said. “In addition, we collected biological data on each animal and took blood and other samples to determine the health of the animal.”
Keaton Weber, Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist based in Wheatland, was part of the ground team collaring the Laramie Peak herd.
Once netted, he said the helicopter landed so a person, called a “mugger,” could get out. That person hobbled and blindfolded the sheep and got it into a sack that was then connected to the helicopter by a cable. The pilot took off and carried the sheep aerially to the ground team about a mile away.
“Once the sheep came to us, we worked quickly to put on a collar and take a blood sample and other swabs to test for bacterial and respiratory infections,” Weber said. “The sheep’s temperature was monitored the whole time to ensure it didn’t overheat. We had water available to wet it down to keep it cool. Since we were close to the capture area, we were able to release the sheep right away.”
The Douglas Creek herd on the west side of the Snowy Range was first established through three transplants from the Whiskey Mountain herd in the 1970s. Since that time the population fluctuates between 75 and 100 animals with a high of 245 sheep in the 1980s.
The 2020 Mullen Fire burned across 176,800 acres of the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow National Forest. This included a substantial portion of the Douglas Creek bighorn sheep herd habitat. Following the fire, infestations of cheatgrass, an invasive grass species that often deprives native plants of nutrients in the soil, were anticipated. Efforts began immediately to prevent the spread of cheatgrass using aerial spraying of herbicide on targeted, high-priority acres.
“We already had radio-collar data from sheep in this herd prior to the Mullen Fire,” Hicks said. “Adding 10 more collars allows us to identify habitat use. We can get an idea on how the cheatgrass treatments might affect changes compared to the pre-fire data.”
While such habitat use information also is a goal for the Laramie Peak herd, biologists are concerned with the health of the animals due to respiratory and bacterial diseases that can cause herd die-off.
Weber said the Laramie Peak herd consists of three sub-populations. The largest is the Hay Canyon/Duck Creek population. The second largest is the one often viewed by motorists going through Sybille Canyon, and the smallest group is around Iron Mountain.
Motorists through Sybille Canyon often can see the animals in the wintertime when they occasionally wander onto the highway. That behavior results in the loss of sheep each winter from collisions with vehicles.
“The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently changed the mixture of winter road treatment material,” Hicks said. “They quit putting salt with the sand. The sheep and other wildlife would wander down to the highway to lick up the salt on the highway. We applaud WYDOT for this change, which seems to help keep the animals off the highway.”
According to Hicks, who was the wildlife biologist out of Wheatland until last fall, the herd is doing well with about 300 bighorn sheep.
“The population is doing very well,” Hicks said. “We plan to continue to monitor the health of the animals, and collection of biological data when putting on the collars is a part of that monitoring.”
While disease monitoring is one aim of the project with this herd, habitat use, similar to that of the Douglas Creek herd, is another goal.
“We have old burn scars in the herd unit where cheatgrass infestation is a concern,” Keeton said. “The collar data will give us insights on how the sheep use the areas that were treated to remove cheatgrass. It will be interesting to see how they move within their range.”
Each collar collects daily movement via a GPS receiver with the collar programed to fall off in three years. The collar is then collected by homing in on the signal, and the data downloaded.
“It’s a lot of data and should help us plan future habitat improvements,” Hicks said.