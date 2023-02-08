Jubilee Days PRCA-Sunday-Nelson

Steer wrestler Joe Nelson of Watford City, N.D., competes during the Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo performance on July 10, 2022, at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.

 Michael Smith/For WyoSports

POWELL — A Cody lawmaker’s effort to protect rodeos and similar events from animal rights activists cleared a House committee on a unanimous vote last week, overcoming some concerns about unintended consequences.

House Bill 95, the Working Animal Protection Act, would bar cities, towns and counties from banning or “unduly” restricting the use of working animals in lawful businesses.

