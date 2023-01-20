CHEYENNE — A bill that would allocate $10 million for school crosswalk improvements and pedestrian bridges was advanced unanimously Wednesday by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This was the second time Senate File 35 was considered by a committee during this year’s general session, after it was approved by the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Transportation Committee earlier this week. Although members of the Transportation Committee approved the bill, it had to be referred to Appropriations due to its appropriation.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

