CASPER — In the wake of school board races mired in controversy over books some call “pornographic,” a freshman lawmaker is pushing a bill to expand the definition of child pornography and reverse obscenity exemptions meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics.

The sponsor of House Bill 87, Casper Republican Rep.-elect Jeanette Ward, a hard-line social conservative, has been heavily involved in debates about what materials should and shouldn’t be available in school libraries.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus