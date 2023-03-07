Wind turbines

Wind turbines just west of Wyoming Highway 487 north of Medicine Bow.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

SUNDANCE — Among the earlier bills presented to Governor Mark Gordon in late February, he exercised his veto authority on just one. HB 106 would have reimposed a moratorium on the exercise of power of condemnation for wind energy collector systems.

However, Gordon said that a nine-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain is likely to stall development in Wyoming.

