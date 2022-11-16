Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale

House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, gives a speech during the first day of the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s in-person session March 1, 2021, inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers hope to address a lack of mental health resources for students in the upcoming general session.

Members of the Joint Education Committee voted 8-6 Tuesday to sponsor a bill that would allocate more than $11.5 million in additional funding for K-12 school districts for the next two years. Administrators could apply for one competitive grant up to $120,000 that would go toward mental health services, and would help the state collect data on student needs.

