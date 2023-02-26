CHEYENNE — Two bills that attempt to address what Republican lawmakers describe as economic boycotts and financial discrimination face an upward battle in the state House of Representatives.

Both pieces of legislation were voted unanimously out of the House Appropriations Committee under a “do not pass” motion and sit at the bottom of a growing general file list. Two-thirds of state representatives would have to vote to suspend the rules to bring them higher, or the chamber has to get through every other bill on the list before the deadline Monday night.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus