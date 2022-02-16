Wyoming state lawmakers began a busy 22-day 2022 legislative session Monday. In addition to passing a biennium budget, elected officials are charged with redistricting and distributing money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Albany County legislators said they also are focused on issues that impact health care, education and economic growth. Here's a rundown of other notable legislation proposed this session.
Senate File 66: Designating ARPA funding
Wyoming will receive a second installment of $534 million from the federal government for COVID-19 pandemic relief and recovery.
“There are significant amounts of federal funds from ARPA and infrastructure bills,” said state Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany County. “They present an opportunity for the state to develop and diversify the economy.”
A budget proposed for distributing the money totals about $334.5 million, leaving the rest to be allocated over the next five years.
According to the proposed budget, $55 million would go to construction in the areas of health and human services. Local groups in this category would have the option to apply for a grant to improve infrastructure in their facilities.
State and local governments would have access to a $35 million fund to improve their access to WyoLink, a statewide radio communications system that allows first responders to communicate with outside their agency or geographical boundaries.
Another $50 million would go toward a continued public health response to the pandemic more broadly. Local governments would be able to apply for a grant that would help them recover in areas of public health or economic growth.
Entities also could apply for grants from another $50 million fund meant to bolster water and sewer projects.
Other areas proposed to receive money are higher education, broadband, workforce programs and other aspects of public health, such as personal protective equipment.
SF51: Regulating transgender athletes
Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Uinta County, has proposed a bill that would prohibit transgender women and some nonbinary people from competing in women’s sports at public schools.
The bill would require public schools in Wyoming — including the University of Wyoming and community colleges — to designate sports as being men's, women's or co-ed.
Athletes will only be allowed to participate in women's sports if their birth certificate designates them as female. There was no specification in the bill about the regulation of men’s sports.
House Bill 92 and SF83: Limiting abortion access
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Park County, introduced House Bill 92, which could eventually make it illegal for people to get an abortion except in cases where carrying on with a pregnancy could put the mother at risk of “substantial and irreversible physical impairment” or death.
If passed, this section of the law would only be upheld if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion choice a legal right.
As long as the bill passes and Roe v. Wade remains in place, it would make abortion illegal in Wyoming after a fetus has reached “viability,” unless in cases where carrying on the pregnancy could “substantially endanger” the mother's health.
The bill also would prohibit state money to be spent on abortion unless in the case of reported rape, incest or danger to the pregnant person’s health.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Fremont County, introduced SF83, which would make the use, prescription and creation of chemical abortion drugs illegal unless used in a situation where the pregnancy would cause physical “imminent peril” or in the case of a miscarriage or contraceptive use.
If passed, any person who prescribed these drugs could face up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $9,000.
HB20: Expanding health care access
If passed, HB20 would make Medicaid available to a broader group of people. Some money from ARPA could contribute to the program in its first few years.
This is one of many programs Rothfuss said he hopes will continue to improve health care for people in Albany County.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Albany County, said she would like to see the ARPA and other money be spent on people in the community who need it, whether that be through mental and physical health care or other areas.
“We have this influx of money coming in," she said. "We need to make sure we’re taking care of folks. (There are) so many programs that we cut funding from year after year.”
HB32: Limiting vaccine requirements
The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee is sponsoring a bill that would impose criminal penalties on businesses and employers who require proof of vaccination in certain situations.
If adopted, the bill would require health care facilities, government entities and businesses providing an essential service to offer “reasonable accommodations” for unvaccinated people to access their services. Failure to do so could result in up to six months imprisonment, a $750 fine or both.
The bill would prohibit employers from requiring employees to get vaccinated unless they could prove that failure to do so would cause an imminent threat or undue hardship to others in the establishment.
It also would make it illegal for schools to mandate a vaccination until five years after a Centers for Disease Control safety monitoring period begins.
Though the financial impact of this bill was considered “indeterminable,” the Department of Workforce Services predicts it would increase workload because of an influx of workforce discrimination cases.