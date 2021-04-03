They’re back. Robins, bluebirds and horned larks are flitting about once again. It won’t be long before Laramie’s greenbelt becomes a noisy and busy place with tweets and twitters — a real birder’s delight. As birds arrive, or maybe pass through to continue north, it’s a great time to get out the binoculars and take a stroll.
If you’re looking for an interesting hobby that gives you an excuse to get outside pretty much anywhere, anytime, without spending much cash up front, try bird watching — more commonly called birding. The most expensive investment is a pair of binoculars. Higher quality binoculars tend to work better in low light and offer a sharper view, but even an inexpensive pair can do the trick to get started in birding. As a birder gets into the sport, they often step up their optics to a spotting scope and tripod, but such gear isn’t necessary for just getting started.
Tips and pointers for birding newbies are available in a webinar offered by Audubon Rockies called “Birding 101.” The free presentation by Community Science Coordinator Zach Hutchinson covers the basics of bird identification, field guide selection and usage, and other basics for getting started in birding.
“I’ll be introducing the most basic concepts of birding and bird identification,” Hutchinson said. “For the webinar I won’t focus on identification of particular species of any given region — just generally how to start birding.”
For more information on the webinar held Thursday, April 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., go to the Audubon Rockies website (rockies.audubon.org) and click on the March Newsletter tab.
One of the easiest ways to start birding can be just looking out the back window after putting out a bird feeder. Common birds that might come by include English sparrows, finches, juncos, and collared doves.
Another way to get started is to join experienced birders on outings. Laramie Audubon has regular events, and those in the group are especially welcoming to beginners. Their spring schedule is posted on their website (laramieaudubon.blogspot.com). Last Saturday they kicked off their spring birding season by caravanning to various Laramie Plains lakes. Waterfowl identification is a great way to get started in bird watching since the birds tend to remain fairly stationary, and their bright plumage helps with identification.
Club member Kathy Rittle said ice still covered a few of the lakes during their event, but they scored big at a pond along Pahlow Lane, known as Blake’s Pond. At that one stop Laramie Audubon secretary Nick Minor counted 430 individual birds. His list included 17 different waterfowl species, numerous songbirds, and even a bald eagle. The pond was a busy place.
To identify all those different birds, another needed item is a field guidebook. Ask any birder and they’ll tell you their favorite guidebook since tastes vary. One favorite is “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” although it is larger than most guidebooks and not as easily tucked into a daypack side pocket. Another popular one is the “Peterson Field Guide to the Birds of North America.” Old time birders might still favor Robbins’ “Birds of North America,” which is now out of print.
Of course, for those preferring a more technological option there are a wide number of phone apps available. Some not only provide photographs of the birds but also vocalizations.
When out birding, whether for the first or the gazillionth time, take it slow. Birding pace is more a mosey than a power walk. In fact, in areas particularly rich with tweets and flitting birds, the pace can be downright glacial, moving hardly at all while searching through the foliage for that warbler or wren that is playing hide-and-seek.
It also helps to be a morning person. The early bird gets the worm; it’s also true the early birder sees the most birds. Most wildlife biologists conducting songbird surveys must do so at sunrise and complete the work well before mid-morning. After that, the birds get quiet and head for cover.
Another birding hotspot in the area is Hutton Lake National Wildlife Area, located seven miles southwest of Laramie off the Sand Creek Road. There’s even a viewing platform where birders can ogle the wildlife and keep their feet dry. This area is the destination for an April 10 Laramie Audubon outing; it’s a great opportunity to join the group for the morning and get a few tips from the birding pros.