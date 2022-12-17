First Interstate Bank donates thousands of clothing items
As part of its 14th annual Coats and More Drive, First Interstate Bank has donated 12,232 pieces of clothing throughout the bank’s 14 states of operation, according to a news release.
The hats, coats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots were distributed among local nonprofits, schools, senior centers and veteran outreach programs.
“A special thank you to our clients and employees who participated in the 14th annual Coats and More Drive,” Amberly Pahut, executive director of First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, said in the release. “The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors, and together, we have helped spread warmth around our communities.”
To date, the bank has distributed 63,532 items through the drive.
BBB gives ‘F’ to FlyAuto LLC
The Better Business Bureau is warning customers to avoid FlyAuto LLC, a Wyoming medical equipment and dietary supplements business that has garnered dozens of negative complaints and customer reviews since May.
Consumers have reported being overcharged for products and not being able to reach customer service for a refund or remedy to the situation, according to a news release.
The business claims to be located in Sheridan, but does not actually have a physical address, the release says. BBB has contacted the business multiple times for more information and has not received a response.
The BBB encourages online shoppers to read reviews, check website urls for spelling errors and check the validity of websites at scamadviser.com or BBB.org. Shoppers should also make online purchases with credit cards, which offer the highest level of loss protection.
Wyoming Innovation Center recognized
The Mid-America Economic Development Council recognized the Wyoming Innovation Center with an Overcoming Adversity award this month.
The award recognizes actions a group took to overcome challenges related to budget, supply chain, natural disaster and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The goal of the Wyoming Innovation Center is to allow companies and researchers to develop alternative uses for coal and, in doing so, maintain the state’s coal and mining industries.
“Our community is determined to create proactive solutions to maintain our coal industry and the Wyoming Innovation Center is the perfect example of this,” Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell said in the release. “Carbon Valley’s sustainable coal-related projects will continue to pave the way for our economy.”
The center houses researchers who are developing asphalts, graphene, graphite, agricultural char, carbon fiber and more, according to the release.
Laramie Main Street requests donations
The Laramie Main Street Alliance is asking residents to consider donating to the group to support future community events and free resources for small businesses.
The group reflected on many successes it had during the past year, including installing three apartments above Big Hollow Food Co-op, hosting the first-ever International Flavor Festival, planting 15 trees in the downtown area and welcoming 10 new businesses, according to the press release.
Donations can be made online at laramiemainstreet.org/donate.
