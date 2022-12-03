Business court closes out first year
Thursday, Dec. 1, marked one year of operation for the Chancery Court, Wyoming’s business court.
The Wyoming legislature created the court in 2019 in an effort to business and trust related cases on an accelerated schedule, according to a news release.
“These courts benefit state economies by providing cost-and time-effective forums for resolving complex commercial disputes,” the release says.
Over the course of the year, the court had cases resolved and the first electronic filing in a Wyoming state trial court. About half of the states in the county have a business court.
BBB Spark Awards application open
The application period has begun for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship.
The awards are meant to honor a business that started from a place of ethics and trust, according to a news release.
The criteria to win an award include an emphasis on character and being open to criticism, a culture of serving the needs of stakeholders and a practice of giving back to the community.
Businesses that have been operating between six months and three years, are headquartered in Wyoming or Northern Colorado and are in good standing with the BBB are eligible.
Applications are due Jan. 30 and the winners will be announced during a ceremony in Loveland, Colorado on April 27.
More information is available online at bbb.org/local/0805/foundation/spark-awards.html.
Business credit, funding webinar Dec. 7
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center is hosting a free webinar titled “Exploring Business Credit and Funding Opportunities” at 11 a.m. Dec. 7.
The Starnes Group owner Shaterial Starnes will present on what business credit is, funding opportunities and completing a personal financial statement, according to a UW press release.
Starnes is a financial literacy coach and the author of multiple books about finance.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson at (307) 343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Energy bill help available
A group of Wyoming energy companies are joining forces to offer financial assistance to local people who need help paying their energy bill.
This is the 33rd year of the Energy Share of Wyoming program, which uses contributions from sponsors and individuals to help people respond to energy-related emergencies and fill needs that other assistance programs don’t meet.
Last year, the program raised $70,943 to aid 208 households in 13 counties throughout the state, according to a news release.
Priority goes to people living at or above 185% of the federal poverty level, with special consideration for older and disabled people.
The Align Team, Black Hills Energy, Dominion Energy, High West Energy, Montana Dakota Utilities, Rocky Mountain PERC, Rocky Mountain Power, The Salvation Army and Wyoming Rural Electric Association are all contributors to the program.
To apply for assistance, call Laramie Salvation Army at 307-399-8750 or visit energyshareofwyoming.org.
— By Boomerang Staff