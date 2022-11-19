Program to recognize business that hire veterans
Wyoming’s Department of Workforce Services will launch a program meant to recognize employers that hire veterans starting in January.
Any business that has a veteran employed is eligible to apply for recognition through the program, which will include a window sticker and digital materials, according to a news release.
Employers will also have the chance to be considered for annual awards that recognize their efforts.
“We thank our veterans, past and present, for their service to our country, and are hopeful that the We Hire Vets program will open more employment opportunities for veterans throughout the state of Wyoming,” DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a news release.
Fornstrom to continue leading Farm Bureau
Todd Fornstrom has been elected to serve his seventh term as the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president.
Fornstrom lives in Laramie County, where he runs a trucking business and a custom combining business. He also runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill, according to a news release from WyFB.
“Being trusted to be a representative for what I believe to be (the) best agricultural organization in our country, if not the world, is an extreme honor,” Fornstrom said in the news release. “I’m ready to continue working for our farmers and ranchers in Wyoming.”
The group also selected Cole Coxbill to begin his seventh term as vice president.
Coxbill lives in Goshen County and runs a trucking business and commercial row crop spraying business. He also raises cattle and farms.
Goshen County resident Lane Hageman was also elected to his second term as director at-large.
Ivinson earns “A” in safety from the Leapfrog Group
For the first time ever, Ivinson Memorial Hospital earned a Leapfrog “A” Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2022. The national distinction is awarded to Ivinson by the Leapfrog Group for receiving top marks in hospital safety and protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
Ivinson is among 3,000 general hospitals graded by the Leapfrog Group, including nine Wyoming hospitals. Ivinson received a higher Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade than any other hospital in Wyoming.
“I am incredibly proud of the work done by our staff here at Ivinson to put patient safety first,” Ivinson Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus said in a news release. “This level of national recognition speaks to the work our team is doing to be trusted partners in world-class healthcare.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and information from other supplemental data sources. Hospitals are assigned a letter grade A–F based on hospital performance metrics such as preventing errors, injuries and infections.
“Earning an A in patient safety from Leapfrog speaks to the continuous improvement being made at Ivinson,” Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Rooney said. “Part of our culture at Ivinson is identifying where we can do better and take action to improve care. For the last several years, our team has created processes to prevent infections and this progress is seen in our scores.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
To learn more about hospital safety grades or for details on individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit the website HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
— By Boomerang Staff