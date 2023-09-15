WNE Wyoming

DOUGLAS — Proposed amendments to a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality permit would authorize Black Hills Lignite, LLC to open two new mining areas totaling 126 acres north of Glenrock.

BHL already operates a number of small surface mines and a processing plant in Glenrock, and amendments of the sort are common, according to Converse County commissioners.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus