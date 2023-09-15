DOUGLAS — Proposed amendments to a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality permit would authorize Black Hills Lignite, LLC to open two new mining areas totaling 126 acres north of Glenrock.
BHL already operates a number of small surface mines and a processing plant in Glenrock, and amendments of the sort are common, according to Converse County commissioners.
“This allows an existing operation and business in the county to continue their operation through expansion,” Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said. “The plant is long-established.”
“They have an open pit mine about 20 miles north of Glenrock where they’ve been mining for years. They came to commissioners the other day as they’re expanding their mine and they’ve done this a few times in the past. Part of the (expansion) process is that the state requires them to meet with the county officials and make sure that (the expansion) is appropriate.”
BHL Mining Manager Darin Klewsaat outlined the project in a letter written to the county. Then, on Sept. 5 he appeared before the commission to answer any additional questions.
“Mining activities on the amendment area will consist of open pit, surface mining for the extraction of leonardite, an oxidized, weathered lignitic material, used primarily for agricultural soil amendment end uses,” a portion of the letter reads. “The life of the mining and reclamation operation is expected to last approximately 20-21 years based on the current rate of plant raw feed consumption and estimated leonardite reserves.”
This is the ninth amendment to be made to Permit No. 585, with eight being made in 2019.
The expansion is not expected to create new jobs, but rather maintain those that already exist, according to Willox.
The WDEQ requires that mining operations affecting new lands must receive written verification from the city or county.
Willox explained that this process is common and expected to move along smoothly at the county level.
“For any open pit mine, which also includes gravel pits since they’re considered open pit mines, one of the requirements that the state asks for is a county letter that says that use conforms to the zoning (laws) in that part of the county,” Willox said. “Part of that process is a letter from the commissioners. We have sent similar letters 40 times in the last 15 years.”
As BHL expands their operations to the two new mines, mandatory reclamation efforts will ensure the land is still able to be used, according to Willox.
“They reclaim behind them and open up in front of them and reclaim behind them and open up in front of them — they’re kind of leapfrogging themselves as they reclamate and mine,” Willox explained. “Part of what the State (of Wyoming) and the WDEQ regulates is they must (include) reclamation as part of this process, and the timing varies by mines, but reclamation is part of their permit process.”
