...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow likely.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of the Laramie
Range. This includes Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley
Basin, Laramie, and Buford.
* WHEN...10 AM MST this morning until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could
result in periods of very low visibilities as low as one quarter
of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow likely. Additional snow
accumulations generally less than one inch expected. Wind gusts
greater than 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and Adjacent
Foothills, Central Laramie Range, and central Laramie County
including Cheyenne, Buford, Laramie, and Bordeaux.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads as well
as areas of considerable blowing and drifting snow. Visibilities
may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A steady snow all day and overnight Wednesday left a picturesque landscape for Laramie residents Thursday morning. The weather also forced three rural Albany County School District 1 schools to hold virtual classes, closed the local campus of Laramie County Community College and prompted extended closures of Interstate 80.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and a winter weather advisory that are in effect until 5 a.m. Friday. Bundle up, because wind chill values are expected between 5 degrees above and below zero Thursday.
Sections of Interstates 80 and 25, U.S. Highways 87, 85, 30 and 287, and Wyoming Highways 34, 71 and 785 are closed because of winter conditions. For road updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa or follow @wydot1 on Twitter.
Some Albany County School District 1 bus routes along Highways 30, 130, 287 and 230 are closed today. Students along those routes have been told to attend school virtually. That includes students at Rock River, Centennial and Harmony schools. For more information, visit acsd1.org/en-US.
Laramie County Community College’s local campus also is closed for all classes and events, with employees working remotely. For updates, visit https://lccc.wy.edu//.
Because of the winter conditions and closure of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, the Thursday edition of the Laramie Boomerang couldn't be delivered.