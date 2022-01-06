Winter blast

A steady snow all day and overnight Wednesday left a picturesque landscape for Laramie residents Thursday morning. The weather also forced three rural Albany County School District 1 schools to hold virtual classes, closed the local campus of Laramie County Community College and prompted extended closures of Interstate 80.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and a winter weather advisory that are in effect until 5 a.m. Friday. Bundle up, because wind chill values are expected between 5 degrees above and below zero Thursday.

Sections of Interstates 80 and 25, U.S. Highways 87, 85, 30 and 287, and Wyoming Highways 34, 71 and 785 are closed because of winter conditions. For road updates, visit tinyurl.com/4csh3rfa or follow @wydot1 on Twitter.

Some Albany County School District 1 bus routes along Highways 30, 130, 287 and 230 are closed today. Students along those routes have been told to attend school virtually. That includes students at Rock River, Centennial and Harmony schools. For more information, visit acsd1.org/en-US.

Laramie County Community College’s local campus also is closed for all classes and events, with employees working remotely. For updates, visit https://lccc.wy.edu//.

Because of the winter conditions and closure of I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, the Thursday edition of the Laramie Boomerang couldn't be delivered.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus