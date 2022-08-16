Election 2022 bug

Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days.

The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included disclosures that they were paid for by the Committee to Elect Chuck Gray, Nethercott’s opponent in the race.

