Multiple times Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Interstate 80 was closed due to crashes at the same milepost between Laramie and Cheyenne.

On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., WYDOT announced that, due to multiple crashes that left all eastbound lanes blocked, I-80 was closed at milepost 327. Then again on Thursday morning at 10:12 a.m., a crash left all eastbound lanes blocked at the same mile marker. Another crash at 10:46 a.m. left one lane blocked going west, between Buford and Laramie at milepost 328.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

