The Albany County School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to renew the charter for Laramie Montessori Charter School.
The school was established in 2011 and began operating that August with 47 students. Its five-year charter was renewed for the first time in 2016. These days the school maintains an enrollment of about 80 students in grades K-6, according to the renewal application.
Several years ago, the school moved to its current location, the building formerly occupied by St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic School, which has room for at least 100 students.
Laramie Montessori Charter School is one of about 4,000 such schools in the country, of which about 10% are public. It’s the only public Montessori school in Wyoming.
The Montessori method of education was developed by Italian physician Maria Montessori in the early 1900s, based on her observations of children. According to her philosophy, children have an intrinsic desire to learn. The goal of the school is to encourage self-directed learning in a non-competitive environment, with learning taking place during extended work periods in multi-age classrooms.
The school has a staff of five lead teachers, all of whom have Montessori certification.
“One hundred percent of the staff is Montessori-trained,” said Superintendent Jubal Yennie, who recommended renewal of the charter.
The school expects to grow to its full building capacity in the next five years. Long-term, the school envisions a facility large enough to accommodate additional preschool and junior high classrooms.
School director Jeff Verosky joined the school last fall. A board of trustees oversees the school’s operation. Enrollment is conducted through a lottery.
Several members of the Montessori community expressed their support for the charter renewal during the meeting’s public comment period.
Sixth-grader Angelica Johnson, who is also the student council president, praised the school for offering small classroom sizes, the chance to develop friendships across grades and opportunities to develop leadership skills, confidence and community.
“My fellow pupils and I are learning how to be global citizens,” she said.
Student Adelaide Cook said she loves everything about her Montessori education.
“Montessori taught me how to be responsible and work independently,” she said. “The teachers were very supportive of my passions and ideas and allowed me to exercise my creativity.”