Students at Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School will return to five days a week of in-person learning starting March 22.
The Albany County School District Board of Education voted 8-1 Wednesday night to move both schools to Tier I learning starting the Monday after spring break, with Lawrence Perea voting no.
By a 5-4 vote, the board killed an amendment that would have resumed Tier I learning on March 29 instead, with Beth Bear, Mark Bittner, Jamin Johnson, Janice Marshall and Jason Tangeman in the majority.
District students moved to fully remote learning last March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, all schools except LHS and LMS returned to full-time, in-person classes — known as Tier I learning — with the expectation of mitigation efforts such as mask wearing, hand hygiene, contact tracing and social distancing.
Meanwhile, the two largest schools in the district have been doing Tier II learning, during which students attend school in person two days a week and attend online classes otherwise.
With an online audience of almost 200 people listening to the meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Jubal Yennie praised the job educators have done this year while pointing to county health metrics as a reason to return all students to in-person learning.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19 and a 3% transmission rate. That rate has been below 4% since mid-January and case counts are dropping.
“It’s based on metrics,” he said.
Yennie also consulted with Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County health officer, and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, who both supported the move given that other mitigation efforts remain in place.
Harrist said the latest research shows that a strict policy of social distancing isn’t necessary if masks and hygiene practices continue.
“Recent studies show that transmission in schools is limited and potentially even lower than transmission within the community when these measures are followed, even if strict 6-foot distancing cannot be maintained,” she wrote in a letter.
When the board last revisited the idea of changing tiers, in September and October, reluctance hinged on the fact that the two larger schools are the most crowded and social distancing would be difficult.
While the board initially considered moving to Tier I by March 1, Yennie argued that pushing the move back another three weeks would allow enough time for students and employees to prepare for the transition.
“The administration and staff at the middle school and high school will deliver,” he said. “They’re creative, they’re resilient, they’re capable. What drives them is the care they have for kids.”
He acknowledged that the move would not be easy, nor was the decision simple. And, the community situation could change in the next month.
“I appreciate the gravity of this,” he said. “It’s not easy. I know that.”
Public comments
Board members said they had received numerous emails and phone calls from community members, parents and district staff advocating both for and against the move to Tier I. More people spoke up during the meeting’s comment period.
Jess Ryan, a counselor in the community, said changing tiers would be a traumatic event during an already traumatic time.
“A return will not make the trauma we’ve endured go away,” she said.
Dan Bleak, a parent and former teacher, said no other school in Wyoming is using a hybrid model, nor are any of Laramie’s elementary schools.
“How has every other school district figured this out, but we can’t?” he said.
Mariah Learned, a member of the Albany County Education Association, said the move would be akin to starting a new school year. She urged the board at least to push back any move to Tier I until all staff have the opportunity to receive two vaccination shots and wait another two weeks for their maximum efficacy.
“We’re already experiencing burnout. We’re stressed out like never before,” she said. “Adding to that workload not is not what is needed.”
Board comments
Board members acknowledged the difficult decision and compelling arguments on both sides. Many also expressed a willingness to compromise as they discussed their options.
Johnson said this isn’t a normal school year, but the board can create some semblance of it by moving to Tier I.
“That is something that’s important and something we can provide to the students of Albany County,” he said.
Tangeman said the board has followed the advice of public health officers in all of its past decisions, and it should continue to do so.
“If we don’t vote to move to Tier I, then we’re not following the advice of Dr. Allais and Dr. Harrist, which we have done consistently in the pandemic,” he said.
Nate Martin said the March 22 date doesn’t allow enough time for everyone who wants a vaccine to receive it.
“I’m hesitant to support a move back to Tier I before we can get our teachers and staff members vaccinated in a scientifically meaningful fashion,” he said.