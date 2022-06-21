An armorned tactical vehicle, left, and other Laramie Police Department offiers block off South 2nd Street at Ivinson Avenue on Tuesday evening. The 200 block of South 2nd Street was evacuated and closed for more than 90 minutes after someone called in a bomb threat to police dispatch.
Laramie Police Department evacuated the 200 block of South 2nd Street in downtown for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening in response to a bomb threat that ultimately was proved to be unfounded.
A call to the police dispatch center threatening to detonate a bomb at a specific location on the block prompted the LPD to send out a series of public safety emergency alerts.
"We are currently mitigating a bomb threat in the downtown area," reads the latest LPD post made shortly before the LPD declared an all-clear. "We appreciate your patience with the road closures. Persons in the immediate threat area have been evacuated."
The initial threat came in to the dispatch center a little after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the area was cleared about 7:15 p.m.
Crowbar & Grill, The Curiosity Shoppe, Hammontree Real Estate, Chalk N' Cheese and Cowgirl Yarn were among the businesses evacuated, according the LPD's notices.
People who witnessed the event said that some armed police officers patrolled the area while others directed traffic.
“I don’t think anybody knew what was going on,” said Carter Parks, who works in the coworking space at The Durlacher on 2nd Street and was downtown when the closures began.
Police escorted people out of the Crowbar & Grill building through a side door, an employee said. Many congregated at the Buckhorn Bar & Parlor and watched as officers investigated a car parked on 2nd Street. Officers also searched through trash cans in the surrounding area.
Multiple witnesses said the atmosphere was calm given the situation.
More information about the nature of the threat and response wasn't immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information is available. Visit the Boomerang online daily for breaking news and updates.