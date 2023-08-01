...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western tier of counties
of the Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Laramie,
Torrington, Lusk, Wheatland, Scottsbluff and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Contestants in the 4-H junior dog showmanship competition wait for their turn to enter the arena on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The 4-H dog competitions are an annual part of the Albany County Fair.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Bomerang
Addalynn Brown, left, talks with judge Michelle Castelein 4-H junior dog showmanship competition on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The judge of the 4-H junior dog showmanship contest was able to say something positive about every (human) contestant at the Albany County Fair on Sunday.
Michelle Castelein congratulated the winners for their good dog handling skills. She also told the audience that the one of the lower scoring 4-H’ers was brave to compete with a puppy and deserved a round of applause.
She also offered advice for future competitions. “Look at me, not the dog,” she told one girl. “Smile, look like you’re having fun.”
The showmanship contest tests the handlers’ knowledge of their dog and how much control they have. Dog showmanship was one of five dog events held Sunday.
Parent volunteer Heather Earl explained that the showmanship, conformation, obedience, rally and agility test their dogs and owners in different ways.
Confirmation is a judge of the dog against their breed standard. Earl compared it to the Westminster style dog show.
Obedience tests whether the dogs listens to the handler.
“Sit, stay, recalls. We have rally which is similar to obedience but there are cards with directions on the course,” Earl said. “Handlers get to see what they will get to do, then go to the next card. Might be a 360 or a cone to go though. I like to call it an obedience obstacle course.”
Finally, there is agility, with little jumps, an A-frame, tunnel and other challenges.
Participation in a class is based on either age or experience. Where the handlers place is based, partially on the dog, but more on how much the handler works with the dog.
“Vicky Walker is the 4-H dog project leader and superintendent for the show. She starts in November and has dog class pretty much every Wednesday through the fair,” Earl said.
Two weeks before the show, the classes jump to twice a week, then four days a week right before the show.
“It’s pretty intense,” Earl said.
Win or lose kids learn a lot from the competition.
“You learn to be a good sport or good competitor. You’re not always going to win,” Earl said. “Even the kids who have dogs that are very well-behaved at practice, and they come out here and it’s noisy, it’s loud; they’re used to sleeping all day and now they’re not, and the dogs get tired just like the kids get tired.”
She said much of the satisfaction in participating and volunteering comes from watching the progress made by the dogs and handlers over the years.
Earl began volunteering when her daughter started in a dog project 11 years ago. She would sit in the stands to watch, only to discover that the dogs looked toward her, not toward her daughter. She left the arena to help with the show and has been volunteering ever since.
Her daughter, Ireland Earl, was not able to compete for the past two years, and now volunteers for the event.
Ireland Earl, who will be a sophomore at the University of Wyoming, said she is not showing this year but wanted to be around dogs.
“There is a great group of parents and a great group of kids and I’ve been doing it so long that even though I didn’t have dogs and I wasn’t showing, it didn’t make sense for me to not help,” Ireland Earl said.
In a quiet corner of the fairgrounds, 8-year-old Faith Cleven was practicing with Bailey, a young Blue Heeler, under the close watch of great aunt Mel Brewer.
Faith and her dog were getting ready for the junior showmanship competition.
Brewer echoed the sentiment that its helpful for kids to work with animals. She called the result a “mindset of working.”
