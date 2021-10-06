Frustrated. Mad. Ripped off. These are the feelings expressed by you over the delivery of the Laramie Boomerang these past 20 days or so. While having angry customers is never a good thing for a business, the fact you care so deeply about receiving the content is a positive I can pull out of a very difficult few weeks.
The others expressed: “What is going on?” “Why can’t you people get my paper delivered?” and “Who is running that place? They should be fired.”
Well, it is I, Bill Albrecht, running this place and, as they say, the buck stops here. So, I will address the first two questions — what is going on and why can’t we get your product delivered? In the end, you may still feel like I should be fired, but I hope it helps you understand.
To set the stage, from the time we finish getting the papers designed, print 3,200 copies and begin distributing them to about 3,000 homes and retail outlets is about four hours. Most of our carriers drive 50 to 100 miles a night. The delivery window itself is three and half to four hours. We also print our sister paper, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, daily along with more than 20 other print jobs a week.
Our issues in the string of delivery fails fall into three categories: mechanical equipment, technology and staffing.
Mechanical equipment: Our operation depends on manufacturing equipment to create and package your product. We run two machines that make our printing plates; each went down at different times, causing us to only have output from one, slowing the process. As the process slows, late deliveries increase. After several attempts at getting the equipment up and running consistently ourselves, we have now had the manufacturer’s technician onsite to adjust the equipment and give it a health check.
Technical issues: Computers are great when they work. However, when they do not, they can cause a complete shutdown for a couple of hours or more. We had three different technical issues, in one case needing assistance from Germany, where the press manufacturer is located, to dial in and troubleshoot the problem. The reality of a breakdown or technical issue on a press is that it always happens when the press is running, and we only run the press when a job needs to get done, so the immediate impact is an impact on delivery. Our team deserves credit for “MacGyver-ing” through some issues and allowing us to produce a paper at all. We have replaced sensors and other “computerized” parts to ensure we can get back to a normal rhythm. Issues resolved and fixed.
Staffing issues: We are no different than many other businesses in Wyoming and across the country. We are short-staffed, seeking qualified applicants to produce our own printing, as well as orders from customers to print. We have been hit with three employees from our press team out on medical leave, and we had two openings prior to those illnesses.
The normal team of nine across day and night shifts was reduced on one day to just a couple of press operators available. Two press operators cannot crank out as much work as multiple operators, resulting in late papers. While I am concerned about the impact of late deliveries for you, our customers, I also must credit our employees in the pressroom, mailroom and transportation for putting in long hours and finding ways to overcome the hurdles we have experienced. I thank them for their efforts and support them by doing things to get our processes and equipment back in order. If you know someone who is mechanically inclined and looking for work, let us know, as we will train the right person(s).
The printed product being late also impacts our carriers, which are independent contractors. Like the production staff, many of our carriers have made arrangements to change schedules to get your paper delivered. Most carriers have a carrier route to supplement their incomes, as they also have regular, full-time jobs. When the papers are too late, they need to go to the job that pays most of the bills. This results in District Managers or others from the Boomerang out delivering papers all day long.
Local calls and automated systems are also a discussion point with callers. We use an automated system to help direct calls based on your answer to the prompts. Like your credit card company or many of your utilities, we use a centralized call center, along with our sister APG papers across the West. Our local staff cannot respond to the sheer volume of basic communication that comes in every day. Our call center is designed to handle those calls that are basic. I know many of you are not fond of this automation, but it’s a necessity in this day and age and the best way to help us help you.
I share all of this to answer the questions we get when engaging with callers or e-mailers, but I realize it does not make it any less frustrating or irritating for you. It’s just like the local fast-food location I drove through at 7 a.m. that told me I would need to wait to get coffee. What? It is 7 a.m., how could you have run out of coffee? Well, they did not run out, they just did not have enough help to service the counter and have somebody brewing the next pot of coffee.
Given that the employee quantity is not going to change overnight, I have put in measures to help us get off press sooner, which means fewer late papers.
Two-section papers: This provides for an easier and faster press run. You will have two sections with the same amount of content, instead of four.
Moving deadlines: By moving them up, we will open the delivery window, getting papers to carriers sooner. This will impact some mid- to late-evening coverage, however.
Packaging inserts: Currently, we do that work at night, before the papers are available to the carriers. We will now have that work done in advance, reducing the number of things that have to be done at night that impact the delivery window.
These changes are not easy or taken lightly. However, I need to get you your paper on time. We have and will continue to be refining our communication directly to you if and when there is a problem. We can do that best by making sure we have an accurate email address and phone number for you.
By activating your digital account, there are two benefits. First, once activated, you will be able to see on wyomingnews.com if there is an issue and the paper will be late. If the paper is running late, you will be able to access the content from the website. If you are not comfortable with reading the website, then open the e-Edition, which is a replica of the Boomerang. The pages turn and everything. Please activate your account and get access every day, 24 hours day. (You get the service with your print subscription, so you are paying for it anyway — why not use it?)
Another way to fill the void should the newspaper be running late is by signing up for daily news alerts or our morning e-mail. Again, this will come to your inbox, and with a click of the mouse, you will be reading the selected stories.
I get that you have paid for a product and delivery service, and we need to live up to our end of that bargain. I can assure you that the Boomerang team takes not being on time seriously and continues to push every day to get back on track.
To conclude, I ask for your patience. While some of the fixes to the delivery problems can be resolved with the purchase of a part or a tweak of software, the staffing issue is not going away anytime soon. We are filling the positions with qualified people, but it is not easy. I also ask you to be kind to the customer service representatives and carriers, as late deliveries, in this case, are not on them, they’re on me.