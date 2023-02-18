Here at the Laramie Boomerang, we believe wholeheartedly in our motto, “Your Connection — Your Community.” We work hard every day to connect you with the information you need to be an informed member of our community. That takes many forms, from calendar listings in our What’s Happening and Sports sections to local news, sports and entertainment stories, as well as classified and display advertising.
Our latest effort to connect you with valuable information comes in the form of “Community Connections,” a print publication and part of our website dedicated to clubs and service organizations that Albany County residents can join and participate in.
For this to be effective, though, we need your help. We invite you or someone from your group go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there. That information will be included in our April publication, as well as on a page at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang/, which can be updated as things change for your group.
Are you part of a monthly quilting circle, trap shooting club or gaming group? We want to hear from you. Are you a member of Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions, Elks, etc.? We want to include your group’s information, too. Part of a church, synagogue, mosque or other religious organization that provides community service? We want to help you spread the word about your work.
And it’s not that we want to leave anyone out, but we aren’t planning to include all nonprofits in the community — only those that have open membership and ways for people to gather and get involved on a regular basis.
The deadline for getting your group’s information to us is Wednesday, March 15. And please, use the online form so we get all of the details we need to provide consistent, useful listings for residents of Albany County, whether they’re new or have lived here all their lives.
Thanks in advance for once again helping us connect you with your community.