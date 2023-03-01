CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard is subject to his second ethics complaint in less than a year after calling a member of the public a “fn n ning idiot” in a text message over the weekend.

His comment centered around Senate File 144, a bill he sponsored that would have revoked the licenses of providers who offer gender-affirming medical treatment to minors in Wyoming. The bill died Monday after failing to meet a procedural deadline.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus