Over the centuries, women have acquired a rather unfair stereotype that they are emotional and vulnerable and therefore weak. Likewise, men have been told virility can only come from fearlessness and emotional disconnection. The Sci-Fi Western “Chaos Walking,” based on Patrick Ness’ trilogy of the same title and directed by Doug Liman (known for “American Made,” “Edge of Tomorrow” and “The Bourne Identity”) address these stereotypes by exposing men and putting them on display.
The entire film is set in the woods of a colonized planet seemingly untouched by anyone except a small village of men. Referred to as “noise,” the men’s thoughts are heard a loud and, at times, displayed for all to see making their ideations, emotions and thoughts vulnerable and easily manipulated by those who are better equipped at controlling their thoughts. In short: their hearts are on display and because they are men and should never reveal the true nature of their hearts, they constantly remind themselves that showing emotion is a weakness attributed to women.
But then, like most Sci-Fi movies, a space ship crash lands on the planet and Viola — noiseless and gorgeous — emerges, threatening an already fragile ecosystem of hyper-masculinity.
The men, most of which have never seen a girl before, are threatened by her lack of noise (similar to reality where men have no idea what women are thinking) and before long, Todd Hewitt, played by Tom Holland, becomes her guide through the woods as they evade a mob of men. Very quickly, it becomes evident that Viola is strong by her own merit and doesn’t really need male protection as she is mechanically apt and capable of defending herself against armed assailants.
That is … the movie in a nut and to quote film critic Matt Zoller, “‘Chaos Walking’ is more satisfying to think about than it is to watch.”
Though not entirely true, Zoller’s statement does bring up an excellent point that cannot be ignored: the plot lacks girth and originality despite the genre it sold itself as. The most exciting parts about “Chaos” were the movie posters and official trailer showcasing snakes erupting from thought and spaceships burning up in the atmosphere.
The only time viewers get any real taste of the excitement depicted in the previews is during the first 30 minutes of a 109-minute film. The rest of the time is filled with pointless underdeveloped details that leave the audience wanting more science in their fiction.
The only strength of the movie is the wood-trekking, intuitive coming-of-age humor. Todd’s naivety and extremely honest ideations more than make up for the lack of story and engagement. The audience finds itself laughing at his sequence of logic and relate to his emotions of desire, embarrassment and confusion. It a weird, playful way, watching Todd’s thoughts and integrations with Viola was like watching a boy go through puberty overnight.
Todd’s noise reflects the constant struggle between allowing oneself to be true to their emotions and putting on a façade of strength. Equally intriguing and at times just as comical are Viola’s reactions to his thoughts because they confirm the absurdities of masculine stereotypes and the realities of coping with emotions of “weakness.”