...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Locations mainly west of Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Boomerang reader D Anita LittleWolf shared this scene from the Ugly Tractor Ranch after the latest snowstorm blew through southern Wyoming, triggering a cold snap that culminated Thursday with a record low of minus 17 degrees. Records for cold were broken all over the Cowboy State, with Rawlins smashing its record low for March 10 with a mark of minus 21, 10 degrees colder than the previous record of minus 11 set in 1969.
The first day of spring may be less than two weeks away, but that seems to be far from Mother Nature's plan as a cold snap brought record-breaking low temperatures throughout the region.
The National Weather Service has issued an advisory across southeast and central Wyoming for cold temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills through Friday morning, with an increased chance of high winds over the weekend.
“We had this really cold arctic air come down, but that’s pretty normal for March,” said Matt Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
Laramie recorded low of minus 17 degrees Thursday morning, breaking the previous record for March 10 set in 1969 by two degrees.
Things could get even colder before the month is out, with the coldest March temperature for the area recorded at minus 25 degrees in 1998, Dewey said.
Rawlins also had its coldest temperature on record for March 10 at minus 21, smashing the previous record for that date by 10 degrees. It also was just two degrees warmer than the city’s all-time record low for March, which happened in 1998.
Snowy Range Ski Area reported 1 inch of new snow overnight Wednesday for a total of 9 inches accumulated between Tuesday and Thursday morning.
As of March 1, the snowpack level of the Laramie River Basin was among the highest in the state at 95% of the median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. By March 10, data from Brooklyn Lake in the Snowy Range Mountains showed snowpack at 99% of the median.
In the immediate future, the weather is expected to warm up over the weekend with a high in the 30s Saturday and in the mid-40s Sunday.
As of Thursday afternoon, some portions of Interstate 80 were wet or slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow, but all portions of the road were open, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.