Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. will be working on a bridge rehabilitation project this summer that may cause some delays.
The project focuses on a bridge over the Medicine Bow River on Wyoming Highway 487 near the town of Medicine Bow at about mile marker 4.01, as well as a bridge over the Laramie River on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Bosler at about mile marker 310.66, according to a WYDOT press release on Friday, June 25.
Crews have already begun mobilizing equipment and traffic control in both areas. Scheduled work involves milling and paving the bridge decks and approaches, joint work and a latex overlay.
Motorists should stay alert and plan for delays. A traffic signal will direct motorists through a single lane across the project area in both locations. In any work zone, motorists should stay alert and avoid distractions such as cell phones.
The project is expected to be complete in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.